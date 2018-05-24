0 9 ways MegaCon Orlando has something for everyone

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Just in time for a rainy (and we do mean rainy) Memorial Day weekend, MegaCon is open for business (indoors, where it's dry) at the Orange County Convention Center.

If you've never been to a "Con" (see: "convention" for comic and sci-fi fans), don't be so quick to assume it's not your thing. There's bound to be a movie, TV show, or book you've enjoyed in the past that could draw you in.

Here are nine ways MegaCon has something for everyone:

1. Celebrities



The list of celebrity guests is long, and we mean long. WWE star John Cena, Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum, Xena herself Lucy Lawless, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Elijah Wood of "Lord of the Rings" fame - and that's seriously just the start.

The voices who took us under the sea in Disney's The Little Mermaid will be there this weekend.

And we'd be remissed if we didn't also mention the man inside the Chewbacca costume (actor Joonas Suotamo) and... wait for it... Paul Reubens. That's right. Pee Wee Herman is there Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

#GuestNews Get set for a big adventure with this special guest at #MEGACON2018! Get your tickets today: https://t.co/UVjNVCquIv pic.twitter.com/yOg0rVI7qf — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) February 20, 2018

#GuestNews Walking Dead fans! Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will be taking out some Walkers at #MEGACON2018!



See him there: https://t.co/UVjNVCquIv pic.twitter.com/DS5btgvDxE — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) April 26, 2018

Click here to see full list of celebrity appearances.



2. The costumes

You won't be able to walk an inch without seeing really, REALLY interesting costumes. Super heroes, villains, princesses, animals ... and this is not amateur hour. A lot of these costumes are elaborate (and probably expensive/uncomfortable). Even if you're not dressed up, the people watching makes the experience worth it.

3. The kiddos can get in on the fun

Speaking of costumes, kids 12 and under in the best costumes can sign up for a contest with some pretty sweet prizes. There's also a kids zone and family lounge for when the parents just need to sit for a minute.

4. Wonder Woman is there!

Thanks to Madame Tussauds, you can get up close to some of your favorite superheroes. At least, that's definitely how your pictures will look. Madame Tussauds Orlando is bringing in the big guns: THE Justice League (Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman) to save the world, or at the very least, your selfie. "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot herself approves.

Don't miss your chance to see Wonder Woman at MegaCon! We are so stoked to have this incredible piece form Madame Tussaud's on display! #Megacon2018 pic.twitter.com/Mhddr77T54 — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) May 24, 2018



5. Take a tour of Jurassic Park

Thanks to virtural reality, head to Jurassic Park and see what it's like to be in the 1993 blockbuster. Live dinosaurs... what could go wrong?

The doors are open and we are having a great time! Don't forget to check out the Jurassic Park display! #MegaCon2018 pic.twitter.com/OVsIHw86IJ — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) May 24, 2018



6. Bee boop bee boop: Star Wars in the house!

Not only are two actors (Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) and Billy Dee Williams (the original Lando Calrissian)) scheduled to appear, you can also get up close with R2D2, check out rare collectibles and take pictures with a Stormtrooper.

7. Four words: Harry Potter escape room.

Find a way out of two Harry Potter-themed scenarios inspired by the wizardry world of J.K. Rowling.

8. Take care of your rain rage in a safe space

New this year: Nerf wars that let you battle with - or against - your friends.

9. Vintage video games

For those feeling nostalgic, get your hands on video game consoles from the 80s and 90s and play one of your favorite games of yesteryear. Shoulder pads and feathered hair optional.

MegaCon is open Thursday from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Click here to see the complete schedule and how to get tickets.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.