Delta adds 7 new seasonal flights from Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Delta Air Lines will launch seven new winter seasonal flights out of Orlando.

The Atlanta-based airline (NYSE: DAL) said it will be starting Saturday service to seven cities out of Orlando International Airport. The flights will run from Dec. 20 until April 11, 2026.

The destinations include:

Nashville, Tennessee

Indianapolis

Kansas City, Missouri

Pittsburgh

SEE REST OF LIST IN ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group