  • 9-year-old girl bitten by shark while wading in water at New Smyrna Beach

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 9-year-old girl was bitten by a shark while wading in knee-deep water at New Smyrna Beach Friday morning, according to an incident report by Volusia County Beach Safety.

    The report said the incident happened around 11 a.m. near 27th Avenue.

    The report said the girl was wading in knee-deep water when she felt a bite on her right leg. Officials said her injuries are non-life-threatening and that she refused transport by ambulance. They said her mom drove her to the hospital.

    Last month, three people were bitten by sharks at New Smyrna Beach in two days.

