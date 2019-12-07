  • 9-year-old girl shot by sibling while family was target shooting, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot by an older sibling Saturday afternoon while their family was target shooting in Titusville, police said.

    The family was target shooting in the woods near State Road 407 and I-95, authorities said.

    Related Headlines

    Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said adults were present when the shooting happened.

    Police said the family transported the child to the hospital.

    The child is in stable condition, officers said.

    No other details were made available.

    This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories