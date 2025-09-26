911 emergency system issues reported in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County’s emergency 9-1-1 system is experiencing connectivity issues affecting Verizon customers, with neighboring counties also impacted.

The connectivity issue means that callers may not hear 9-1-1 operators when they dial for emergency assistance. In response, operators will call back those affected to ensure communication is established.

The problem is specific to Verizon customers, though the exact cause of the connectivity issue remains unknown.

Residents are advised to be patient while the issue is being addressed.

Seminole County officials said they are working to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.

