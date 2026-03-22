9/11 survivors’ health care secured for next 15 years

The 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be commemorated this year with assurances that survivors and victims’ families will continue to have access to health care. Advocates announced that the World Trade Center Health Program has secured funding for the next 15 years.

The announcement was made at a luncheon in The Villages. The program supports over 160,000 families of victims and survivors, offering medical treatment for illnesses related to the attacks, with many recipients currently living in Central Florida.

Michael Barasch, an attorney representing 9/11 victims, attended the event to discuss the extension’s impact. He highlighted the connection between survivors’ ongoing health issues and the immediate effects of the 2001 attacks.

That’s why we’re here today... eight months after 9/11,

The program’s funding was finalized after Congress passed the measure last month, and President Trump signed it into law soon after.

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