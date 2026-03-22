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9/11 survivors’ health care secured for next 15 years

The World Trade Center Health Program, which provides medical treatment for illnesses related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has secured funding for the next 15 years.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
9/11 24th anniversary – Ground Zero NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Two people embrace at the south reflecting pool memorial during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Government officials joined family, friends, and first responders as they gathered at Ground Zero honoring the lives of their loved ones on the 24th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) (Adam Gray/Getty Images)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

The 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be commemorated this year with assurances that survivors and victims’ families will continue to have access to health care. Advocates announced that the World Trade Center Health Program has secured funding for the next 15 years.

The announcement was made at a luncheon in The Villages. The program supports over 160,000 families of victims and survivors, offering medical treatment for illnesses related to the attacks, with many recipients currently living in Central Florida.

Michael Barasch, an attorney representing 9/11 victims, attended the event to discuss the extension’s impact. He highlighted the connection between survivors’ ongoing health issues and the immediate effects of the 2001 attacks.

That’s why we’re here today... eight months after 9/11,

The program’s funding was finalized after Congress passed the measure last month, and President Trump signed it into law soon after.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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