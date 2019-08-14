  • 1 person injured in Daytona Beach shooting

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

    Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. at Country Club Oval near Country Club Road and South Ridgewood Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said they discovered a car with a bullet hole in it and a victim, who is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

    Read: Pennsylvania man sought in deaths of stepmom, half-brother, 10, spotted in Florida 3 times

    "We have been in the area looking for witnesses, and we have interviewed a few people near some of the hotels in the immediate vicinity of where this happened," said Messod Bendayan, a police spokesman. "We’re currently in the process of developing a suspect."

    No one is in custody, and the motive of the shooting is unknown, he said.

    Read: Officials: Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Daytona Beach

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories