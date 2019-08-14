1 person injured in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. at Country Club Oval near Country Club Road and South Ridgewood Avenue.
Investigators said they discovered a car with a bullet hole in it and a victim, who is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.
"We have been in the area looking for witnesses, and we have interviewed a few people near some of the hotels in the immediate vicinity of where this happened," said Messod Bendayan, a police spokesman. "We’re currently in the process of developing a suspect."
No one is in custody, and the motive of the shooting is unknown, he said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
