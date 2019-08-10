  • Officials: Possible road rage shooting in Daytona Beach

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials are investigating a possible road rage shooting in Daytona Beach.

    Investigators said shots were fired on the 200 block of Madison Avenue between Mulberry Street and Ridgewood Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    They said two vehicles may have been involved in the scene and people inside were possibly shooting at each other.

    Both vehicles fled the scene, according to investigators. 

    Officials said several shell casings were found on the road. 

    Investigators said they are not sure if anyone was injured but, based on evidence found at the scene it appears that someone may have been shot.

    No other details have been released.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories