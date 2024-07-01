AAA: Independence Day gas prices are likely to be higher than last year

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are hitting the road for the holiday – get ready to pay a little more than you did this time last year.

AAA said the average price for regular gas in Florida is now $3.38 per gallon.

That’s about 12 cents per gallon more than what holiday travelers paid in 2023.

The high demand caused prices to spike last week, but it dropped by about 7 cents per gallon over the weekend.

“The summer travel season is off to a hot start and we expect to set new travel records on the road and in the sky during the week of Independence Day,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA The Auto Club Group.

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

