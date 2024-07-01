AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ safe ride program returns for July 4th holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA wants to help in the effort to keep impaired drivers off the road this upcoming Independence Day holiday.

The auto club will reactivate its “Tow to Go” program from July 3-8.

The program was created more than 25 years ago to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers who are in a bind.

It works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports that person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

The free, confidential service is available to both members and non-members of AAA.

But AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you.”

Tow to Go will operate from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

Here’s the number to call if you’re in a pinch and need a ride:

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

