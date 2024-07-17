Access for All: Orlando Museum of Art offering free admission on Thursday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) is offering free admission on Thursday as part of its next Access for All event.

This month’s event will feature local mosaic artist, Cherie Bosela, who be there helping guest create their own paper mosaic.

“Our Access for All events are held every month to uphold our mission of making art accessible to everyone, regardless of status or background,” said Cathryn Mattson, CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art. “We aim to foster a safe space where art and creative expression can be universally enjoyed and experienced. These events are made possible through our ongoing partnership with the Art Bridges Foundation.”

OMA is committed to inclusivity and accessibility for all, and strives to break down barriers and continually welcome new members of the community to experience the healing power of art.

Free admission for Thursday’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature guided tours and live demonstrations, providing visitors with opportunities to engage with art in a variety of ways

Guests can also enjoy artwork from OMA’s signature exhibition, the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art, where the installations of 10 talented Florida-based artists are on display through August 25.

Bosela will be at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. where she will display her own mosaic works and assist visitors in making their own paper mosaic.

“Art has the power to open our minds and bring fresh perspectives to our lives,” said Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon, Chief Curator of the Orlando Museum of Art. “By offering free admission and new programming each month, we hope to cultivate the community’s love for the arts and provide a space where the public can truly connect with our exhibitions.”

And for an added treat - Kelly’s Ice Cream will also be there from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

