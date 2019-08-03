Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd looks to combine murder cases, delay trial to next year

ORLANDO, Fla. - The attorneys for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd filed three motions that could impact how his court cases move forward.
The move could potentially delay Loyd's first trial to next year.
Related Headlines
-
Force used by officers arresting Markeith Loyd was ‘lawful and…
-
Police officer's death will not be mentioned at Loyd trial for…
-
Prosecutors looking to use Markeith Loyd's criminal record to secure…
-
New transcripts contradict Markeith Loyd's longstanding claims of self-defense
-
Markeith Loyd: What evidence will be admissible in accused cop killer's…
Loyd is facing two murder cases: one in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in 2016, the second for the death of Orlando police Sgt. Debra Clayton.
TRENDING NOW:
- Heavy rain floods Orange County roads; several vehicles stalled in rising water
- How to take advantage of Florida's back-to-school tax-free weekend
- ‘We need everyone': Law enforcement seeks help after 16 people shot over 13 days in Orange County
- The search is on for 'the red shoe bandit' in Central Florida, officials say
The latest motions by Loyd's attorneys were filed for the Dixon case, but the two cases are intertwined.
Last week, a judge decided that in the Dixon case, state prosecutors can introduce evidence that Loyd shot Clayton.
That evidence would be used by the state to help show Loyd shot the officer because he knew he was guilty of shooting Dixon.
Because that evidence is now allowed in, Loyd's defense is arguing in these motions that they're basically being asked to defend both cases at once.
WFTV's legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said a judge could find that claim valid.
"Certainly the defense has a reasonable fear that the evidence from the Clayton case may become a feature in the Dixon case," Sheaffer said. "How do you cure that? You consolidate them. You defend them both at the same time."
Even if the cases aren't combined, the defense attorneys argue they need more time to mount a proper defense.
They've asked to push his trial back to April 2020
We don't know yet how much consolidating the cases into one could affect the timeline.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}