Acropolis Greek Taverna debuts downtown, plans Orlando expansion

Mitch Mikula, the general manager of Acropolis Greek Taverna’s new downtown Orlando location, has noticed a spate of cutbacks in the restaurant industry. He doesn’t think that’s the way to go.

“Good service and taking care of employees are key,” said Mikula, who has spent 30 years in the industry. “If you focus on building your people and your brand, you grow — you don’t have to cut.” He credits his time managing high-traffic restaurants like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. at Universal CityWalk with teaching him the importance of fostering a positive team atmosphere and prioritizing long-term relationships with guests.

Acropolis Greek Taverna, which opened at 390 N. Orange Ave. on Nov. 22, reflects this philosophy. The downtown location is the first foray into the Orlando market for the 23-year-old Tampa-based company, which operates three franchises and a corporate location there.

