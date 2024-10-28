Action 9: Flood-damaged cars hitting the market

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Central Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Milton, the impact of this hurricane season could hurt anyone in the market for a new or used car.

Do you have a consumer complaint or need help from Jeff Deal and Action 9? Click the banner below to submit a tip.

Consumer experts believe an onslaught of flooded cars is hitting the market for unsuspecting buyers.

“These cars really could show up anywhere,” says Em Nguyen with CARFAX.

A lot of them are already here in Florida. According to CARFAX, the Orlando area ranks 10th for the highest number of flooded out cars. Miami, Tampa and Fort Myers are also in the top 10. It’s also important to note, there is no Lemon Law for used cars in Florida.

While well-known, reputable dealers will usually refuse water-damaged cars or disclose the problem, smaller lots can sometimes be conned into taking one for re-sale. Scammers may also attempt to sell a car directly to a buyer through an online marketplace.

Nguyen says it happens all the time.

“We’ve had 89,000 vehicles affected by water so far through the summer,” said Nguyen. “And that’s on top of the 450,000 still affected from last year.”

While the numbers represent national statistics, Nguyen says scammers target every corner of the country. They often attempt to sell damaged cars far from the original disaster zone because buyers are less likely to look for signs of water damage.

“While they can make it look showroom fresh, it’s actually rotting from the inside out,” Nguyen says. “They try to sell to very unsuspecting buyers who may not realize these cars are really just ruined.”

Water in a car’s mechanical system can lead to corrosion which can impact lights, airbags, and even brakes.

But your sense can help protect you. When looking for signs of water damage, follow these tips:

Close the windows and doors and run the car’s air conditioning. A damp or mildew smell should be a red flag.

Look to see if the upholstery and carpets are stained or mismatched. This could be a sign of water damage and a cheap repair attempt.

Run your hand inside the spare tire compartment or under the hood to feel for any silt, mud, or rust.

Check the electrical components like the locks, windows and radio. Make sure they work and listen closely for any strange sounds when you use them.

Most importantly, experts say you should insist on having a qualified mechanic inspect the vehicle before you sign anything.

©2024 Cox Media Group