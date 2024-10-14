Action 9: How to avoid getting scammed in the wake of Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, scammers are out looking to take advantage of storm victims.

These scammers target Florida following every hurricane that hits the Sunshine State.

These criminals claim they can repair a roof or fix other damage, and sometimes they may not be licensed or have any intention of making the repairs.

With people so desperate to get their homes fixed, they may pay and wind up getting burned.

Action 9′s Jeff Deal looked into the best ways to protect yourself from getting scammed.

Florida’s Disaster Contractors Network is a good place to start the vetting process. You can find that here: DCNOnline - Home Page

