Action 9: Jeff Deal shares ways drivers can save money as gas prices rise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida drivers are continuing to feel pressure at the pump as gas prices remain elevated across the region.

With some prices topping $4 a gallon, many drivers are looking for ways to stretch every tank and cut costs where they can.

Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal is taking a closer look at practical ways drivers may be able to save money and improve fuel efficiency.

The report will break down simple habits and strategies that could help drivers get more mileage while managing rising fuel costs.

Watch Jeff Deal’s full report Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

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