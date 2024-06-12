ORLANDO, Fla. — An active rain and storm pattern continues Wednesday in Central Florida.

Our area will see more periods of rain and storms with a tropical disturbance sliding through Florida.

Expect pockets of gusty winds, especially over open waters. There could also be lightning.

Some parts of Central Florida can expect 4 to 7 inches of rainfall.

The disturbance could also show tropical development after it moves out of Florida.

The system will continue to draw moisture into our area and keep our rain and storm chances high through Friday.

We will see more typical afternoon storms this weekend and into next week.

