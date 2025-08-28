Active weather is expected for the weekend with rain and storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — After an active afternoon of rain and storms, more activity is likely for Friday and the holiday weekend.

Showers and storms will slowly fade away this evening, and some rain may develop in the early morning along the coast. Expect morning lows in the mid-70s.

More rain and storms are likely for Friday. Coverage may be a little higher than Thursday, with the best chance for activity in the PM hours. Temps for Friday will be in the low 90s.

An unsettled stretch of weather looks likely for Labor Day weekend. Periods of rain and storms will be likely for the entire three-day stretch, but a complete washout is not expected. Temps for the holiday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Some drier air will likely push in for next week, with lower coverage of PM rain and storms likely.

