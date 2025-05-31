Active weather weekend dies down Sunday, then picks back up for the rest of the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been an active start to the weekend, but lower rain chances are likely for Sunday.

A few showers will be possible this evening, with an even better chance for activity overnight in areas south of Orlando. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 31, 2025 (WFTV)

A cold front will linger just south of the area on Sunday, keeping moisture in place. Some scattered showers and a storm will be possible in the p.m. hours, with the best chance again south of Orlando. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

The front falls apart on Monday, allowing moisture to surge back into the region. For the p.m. hours, expect decent coverage of showers and storms, with highs in the upper 80s.

More scattered and storms will be possible on Tuesday, with again the best chance for activity in the afternoon and evening. Temps for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Even more moisture pushes in for the middle of next week, bringing elevated rain and storm chances to the area for Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

The rain and storm threat looks to continue for Friday and the start of next weekend.

