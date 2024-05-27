Admission fees waived at Florida’s state parks for Memorial Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for something to do this Memorial Day, you may want to consider visiting a state park.

The Florida Park Service is waiving admission fees for residents and visitors.

Florida has 175 state parks, trails, museums, and historic sites.

Read: What’s open and closed on Memorial Day

Park leaders said it’s a good way to introduce the parks to friends and family who may be new to the state.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals to branch out and find state parks that maybe they haven’t explored or haven’t been to yet,” said Lance Kelly, park manager for Wakulla Springs State Park.

Watch: Very hot Memorial Day: Near-record highs expected over holiday

The park service also offers discounted annual passes to the parks for the holiday.

They are $60 per person or $120 for a family pass.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group