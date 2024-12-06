AdventHealth kicks off work on ER near Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth has started work on what will be one of the closest health care facilities to the upcoming Epic Universe theme park.

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system kicked off construction Dec. 5 on its 13,700-square-foot, $16.5 million emergency room at 2293 W. Sand Lake Road.

The ER is three miles from the upcoming attraction from Universal Orlando Resort, which is set to debut in May 2025.

Justin Birmele, CEO of AdventHealth Winter Park, told Orlando Business Journal the location allows the system to serve both tourists and the resident population in neighborhoods like Tangelo Park. “It’s not only important because it’s convenient, but it helps save lives.”

