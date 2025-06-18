Affidavit alleges Volusia County man killed infant son after frustrations over his crying

DELAND, Fla. — A father from Volusia County will go before a judge Wednesday afternoon over the death of his 2-month-old son.

Donovan Winter faces charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. He was arrested at his home Tuesday.

The baby died in June 2021 at their apartment in Merritt Island. The child’s mother called 911, saying her son wasn’t breathing.

The baby was found face down with contusions on the inner and outer parts of lips. He was later pronounced dead.

It was determined he died by blunt force trauma.

The arrest affidavit alleges the baby’s parents grew frustrated over his crying. Those frustrations were allegedly expressed in text messages, with one saying, “Once I’m done, the baby will be asleep for 24/7.”

