Affordability drives Florida residents to Ocala

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new relocation study suggests Florida residents and out-of-state movers are eyeing different parts of the state when planning their next move.

MoveBuddha analyzed 120,000 searches made through its Moving Cost Calculator between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, to compare where people moving within the same state want to go versus where out-of-state movers are looking to relocate.

In Florida, Ocala ranked as the top destination for in-state movers, while Poinciana ranked as the top Florida destination for people moving in from another state.

According to the study, Ocala had an inbound-to-outbound move ratio of 3.73 among intrastate movers, meaning significantly more Floridians searched for moves into Ocala than out of it.

The report said Ocala’s popularity among Florida residents may be tied to affordability. MoveBuddha said Ocala’s cost of living is 19% lower than elsewhere in Florida.

Poinciana ranked as Florida’s top destination for out-of-state movers, with an inbound-to-outbound move ratio of 3.1, according to the study.

The study found that people moving within their own state often prioritize practical factors, including cost, jobs and livability. Meanwhile, people moving from out of state tend to focus more on lifestyle and perceived desirability.

“Within states, movers often prioritize practicalities like price and jobs,” the report said. “But when a move crosses state lines, perceived desirability and lifestyle often matter more.”

Nationally, New York, California, Maine, Texas and Florida were not the focus of this moving study; instead, the report compared top intrastate and interstate destination cities across states.

MoveBuddha found that out-of-state movers appeared more decisive about where they wanted to relocate. In 17 of the 20 states with qualifying data, the top interstate destination had a higher inbound-to-outbound ratio than the top in-state destination.

The report said interstate movers were especially drawn to smaller cities with lifestyle appeal, including Wake Forest, North Carolina; Conway, South Carolina; Foley, Alabama; Bozeman, Montana; Bend, Oregon; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Lewes, Delaware.

The study said search behavior is an early indicator of relocation demand, but it should not be read as a final count of completed moves.

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