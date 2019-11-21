  • Affordable housing fix? Tiny-house festival comes to Central Florida

    By: Steve Barrett , Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Affordable housing continues to be a big problem in Central Florida, where it tops some lists as the worst area in the nation based on a shortage of low-cost housing.

    It’s one of the reasons the largest tiny-house festival in the country is coming to Orlando this weekend.

    Tiny houses are becoming very popular as an affordable housing solution. The trend started catching on a decade ago.

    “I think the financial and real estate crisis of 2008 to 2009 gave a lot of people an opportunity to reevaluate what they think is important in life,” said John Kernohan, a festival organizer.

    The Tiny Living Festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

    It is being held at Bill Frederick Park on Hiawassee Road.

