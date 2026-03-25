After years of flooding, Midway community starts $33.5M drainage project

MIDWAY, Fla. — After decades of flooding and waiting, the historic Midway community in Seminole County finally broke ground on a $33.5 million drainage improvement project today. Channel 9 Eyewitness News has been covering this story for years, documenting the flooded streets, the worried families, and the community’s relentless push for change.

The ceremony at the Midway Community Center was filled with emotion, especially for the seniors in purple shirts who have lived with the flooding their entire lives. For them, this isn’t just about new pipes and ponds, it’s about dignity, safety, and a promise kept.

The project, funded through a mix of federal, state, and county dollars, includes three initial construction contracts totaling $10.6 million. Work begins this spring on streets like Jack Court, Hughey, and Sipes, with the largest phase wrapping by the end of 2027.

Getting here wasn’t easy. Residents first brought their concerns to county leaders in 2018, but progress stalled for years because the county couldn’t secure permission to work on private property. Trust had to be rebuilt. This time, county officials worked closely with the Midway Coalition, breaking the project into smaller pieces so work could start as soon as easements were secured.

“It’s euphoric to say that the starting line is here,” said Emory Green Jr., executive director of the Midway Coalition and a lifelong resident. “We’ve waited eight years. Another two years won’t matter.”

County Commission Chair Andria Herr credited the community’s persistence and the county’s new approach for finally moving the project forward. “There was no trust. There was no willingness to do it,” Herr said of past attempts. “This time, we changed the way we did it.”

Phase one of construction is expected to take about a year and a half to two years. Residents will receive direct notifications before any major work begins on their street. For the families of Midway, every shovel of dirt brings them closer to dry yards, safer homes, and a future they helped build.

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