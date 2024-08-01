AG Moody, Sheriff Chitwood honor School Resource Deputies with ‘Thin Line Tribute’

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody joined Sheriff Mike Chitwood and state lawmakers Thursday to stress the importance of student relationships with law enforcement.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Moody and law enforcement officials warned parents the threat of drugs on school campuses remains high.

They honored all local school resource officers and deputies and asked parents to talk to their kids about reporting issues to them.

READ: Volusia County middle, high schools to commence random searches this year

Sheriff Chitwood said when a child reports an issue like drug use, online predators, or weapons on campus directly to their school resource officers, not only can they connect students to more important resources but also take necessary legal steps to hold any adults who may be involved accountable.

Moody and Chitwood explained kids as young as elementary school have been caught with vapes right here in Volusia County.

READ: Brevard Public Schools superintendent talks one-on-one with Channel 9

Chitwood added meth, cocaine, and fentanyl have all been found in urine samples of students who vape.

The Sheriff said when your child reports student drug use to a school resource deputy, it can help law enforcement take down major dealers in the community.

READ: Health screenings are required and could be lifesaving for student-athletes

Students also have the ability to report suspicious activity anonymously through the Fortify Florida app.

When school starts in two weeks, all students will be receiving mandatory state training on Fortify Florida as part of a new school safety bill recently signed by the governor.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group