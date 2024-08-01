Health screenings are required and could be lifesaving for student athletes

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s an exciting time as kids head back to school, but it’s also a time for preparation.

A simple health screening could be the difference between a great school year and a tragedy.

As the back-to-school rush kicks in, many parents are focused on pencils and backpacks.

But for some, there’s another crucial item on the checklist: a health screening for their child.

“Every year in public schools, it’s required to have an annual sports physical exam for free participation,” said Dr. Geotge Eldayrie. “It’s to make sure the athlete is fit to play sports.”

With school sports just around the corner, these routine check-ups are more important than ever.

However, these exams go beyond just clearing kids for the field.

“It’s designed to catch issues that may lead to cardiac death,” Eldayrie said.

An EHG is a simple test that checks the heart’s rhythm. While rare, undetected heart conditions can have devastating consequences.

“The goal is to find those little nuances that may be concerning. The most common symptom of cardiac death is death itself. Sometimes, there are no symptoms at all,” Eldayrie said.

It’s a scary reality, but these screenings can be lifesavers.

Parents should be on the lookout for these red flags: excessive shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness, or changes in endurance. If you notice any of these, consult your doctor.

