Monday Night Football: Watch the Ravens take on the Bucs on Channel 9

TAMPA, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 will be your destination for National Football League action Monday night.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Both teams are 4-2 for the season.

The Bucs are coming off a 51-point outburst against New Orleans in which Godwin had 11 catches for 125 yards and two TDs.

The Ravens won their four last games and last played against the Washington Commanders, where they won 30 to 23.

Live coverage of the game will start at 8 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.

