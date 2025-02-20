New York woman poses as lottery official to scam Daytona woman out of thousands

DAYTONA, Fla. — A months-long investigation into a bold lottery scam ended as Shania Baptiste was extradited from New York to Volusia County.

Handcuffed and escorted by deputies, Baptiste was greeted by Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who had choice words for the criminal. Authorities said Baptiste, along with her accomplice Nelson Brooks, preyed on an 85-year-old Daytona Beach woman, convincing her she had won $1 million through a Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, but first, telling the senior citizen she had to pay the taxes and fees to claim her prize.

“This is the tip of the iceberg with these two. NYPD crimes, I can’t thank them enough for all their help. But this is bigger than this,” said Mike Chitwood, Volusia County Sheriff.

Volusia County Investigators said the scheme began in June, with Baptiste and another man named “Jacob,” repeatedly pressuring the victim to send large sums of money.

Twice, she attempted to wire $20,000 from her Truist bank account, only to be stopped by the tellers who warned her it was a scam.

Arrest affidavits state the victim told the pair about the banks stopping her.

Investigators said the pair then instructed the elderly victim to go to a different bank and fake a story, telling employees she was sending the money to a relative in New York for home repairs.

The deception worked. She successfully wired $20,000 to Baptiste’s Santander Bank account—then, at their demand, was told to send another $12,500.

“There weren’t any intentions for the money. When my lawyer is present, then an explanation will be given,” said Baptise.

When the victim realized she had been duped, the damage had already been done. Investigators launched a deep dive in September, uncovering a financial trail leading directly to Baptiste’s frozen bank account.

In December, NYPD detectives confronted and arrested her at the same address listed on the delivery confirmation sent by the victim. Brooks, who investigators also said played a key role in the scheme, was arrested days before but has since bonded out.

Now in the custody of Volusia County authorities, Baptiste faces justice for her role in the scheme. Sheriff Mike Chitwood issued a stern warning: For everyone, especially during tax season, to be vigilant about scammers targeting money from you.

