Aging in Poverty: Local program aims to help struggling seniors

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 12% of Florida seniors, age 65 and older, are living below the poverty line, making basic needs like medical care difficult to access.

In Seminole County, that number is slightly lower at around 8%, and now, there’s a program that’s helping seniors stay healthy and independent without relying on 911.

It’s called the Community Paramedicine Program, and it’s run through the Seminole County Fire Department.

Through partnerships with nonprofits, the program connects seniors with free preventative care, equipment, and food.

One of those partners is the Seniors Intervention Group, which supplies medical equipment.

“Walkers, wheelchairs, bedside modes, hospital beds... whatever our seniors need,” said Cyndy Kingston, president of the organization.

Another partner, Paralyzed Veterans of America, also provides mobility equipment.

“I think it’s giving people independence,” said John Demario, Executive Director of the Central Florida chapter. “Somebody can’t get around, and a scooter will help them get around... giving people dignity and independence in their lives.”

Paramedics assess clients and then contact the nonprofits with their specific needs, giving seniors a way to avoid falls and manage their lives more independently without relying on 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group