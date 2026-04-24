AI voice cloning scams cost victims millions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Americans lost more than $5 million in 2025 to AI voice cloning scams in which criminals use artificial intelligence to imitate the voices of family members during fake emergencies, according to new research from Trend Micro, now branded as TrendLife.

Researchers said scammers can now clone a person’s voice using as little as three seconds of audio pulled from social media videos, voicemail greetings or voice messages. The technology copies tone, speech patterns and accents closely enough that many people cannot tell the difference between a real voice and a fake one.

The scams often begin with a phone call in which a victim hears what sounds like a child, spouse or other loved one in distress. Criminals may claim the person has been arrested, injured or stranded and needs money immediately.

TrendLife said one in three people who engage with AI-powered scam calls end up losing money, with average losses topping $18,000 in surveyed cases.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reported $16.6 billion in cybercrime losses nationwide, with experts warning that AI-powered fraud is becoming more sophisticated.

Researchers said scammers often gather voice samples by hacking social media accounts or downloading publicly posted videos. In some cases, criminals also use compromised accounts to make the scam appear more believable by sending messages or answering calls through a victim’s real profile.

Experts recommend families create a private code word that only close relatives know and use it to verify emergency calls involving money requests.

They also advise hanging up and contacting the person directly through a known phone number or different platform before sending money.

Cybersecurity experts said urgency remains one of the strongest warning signs, especially when callers demand payment through wire transfers, cryptocurrency or gift cards.

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