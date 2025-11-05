Air traffic being reduced at country’s busiest airports

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration will reduce air traffic by 10% in 40 high-volume areas starting Friday due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The FAA says it will release the affected locations on Thursday.

Orlando International Airport was the seventh busiest in the country last year based on the number of passengers.

The FAA says this reduction is to maintain safety amid staffing shortages caused by the shutdown.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated that the agency is not going to wait for a problem to act, citing staffing pressures from the shutdown.

Major airports like Boston, Las Vegas and Phoenix are already experiencing delays and ground stops due to the shortage of federal air traffic controllers and TSA staff.

Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy are scheduled to meet with airline leaders to discuss how to implement the reduction safely.

As the government shutdown continues, travelers should prepare for potential delays and cancellations.

