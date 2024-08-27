Alabama teenager returns home after life altering shark attack in Florida

An Alabama teenager is finally home after a life-altering shark attack in Florida.

Lulu Gribbin lost her left arm in June while visiting the Florida panhandle.

Her mother said surgeons also had to amputate part of Lulu’s right leg.

Lulu spent months in the hospital before returning home over the weekend.

She was greeted by a huge crowd of her family, friends, and neighbors.

