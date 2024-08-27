Alabama teenager returns home after life altering shark attack in Florida

An Alabama teenager is finally home after a life-altering shark attack in Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Lulu Gribbin lost her left arm in June while visiting the Florida panhandle.
Her mother said surgeons also had to amputate part of Lulu’s right leg.
Read: Man describes shark attack at New Smyrna Beach over holiday weekend
Lulu spent months in the hospital before returning home over the weekend.
She was greeted by a huge crowd of her family, friends, and neighbors.
Read: Shark bite numbers on trend as in years past; says Florida Program for Shark Research
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group