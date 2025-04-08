Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck on I-4 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died following a traffic crash on Interstate 4 Monday night in Volusia County.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-4 near Lake Helen.

Troopers said the crash involved a motorcycle and a tow truck.

According to FHP, the tow truck was traveling in the outside westbound lane near mile marker 119.

Investigators said the motorcyclist attempted to move from the center lane into the outside westbound lane but failed to see the tow truck ahead.

The front the bike struck the rear of the truck, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, 21, of DeLand, was flown to Halifax Health Medical Center but did not survive.

The truck driver, 52, of Orange City, was unhurt and stayed on scene , FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

