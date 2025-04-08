Hazmat incident prompts evacuation at youth hockey game in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A hazard materials scare caused an evacuation Monday night near Maitland.

It happened at the Orlando Ice Den on Maitland Summit Boulevard.

Maitland fire officials told Channel 9 that a possible ammonia leak caused alarms to sound around 8:30 p.m.

Orange County Hazmat scare Hazmat crews responded to the Ice Den in Maitland Monday night. (WFTV staff)

About 200 people were inside the venue at the time for a girl’s youth hockey league game.

Some guests said after the evacuation, they had to wait outside for about two hours before being able to go back for their personal belongings.

Officials said no one was hurt.

