Teen reported missing in Volusia County found safe, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a teen who was reported missing Monday has been found safe.

9:49 a.m. update:

Volusia County deputies confirmed the teen has been found and is safe.

Original report:

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is searching for Benjamin Rooney, a 13-year-old student from Southwestern Middle School, who went missing from his home in DeLeon Springs.

Benjamin was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday before he went to sleep. His father discovered he was missing when he awoke to get Benjamin ready for school.

Benjamin is believed to have left on foot from his home on Good Earth Drive. His current clothing description is unknown, and he has high-functioning autism.

This is the first time Benjamin has gone missing, and authorities are urging anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

