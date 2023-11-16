Allegiant to resume flights at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Allegiant Travel Co. will add flights at Orlando International Airport, marking a return of activity for the airline at MCO.

The Las Vegas-based company (Nasdaq: ALGT) will add three flights to the Orlando airport starting in spring 2024. It also will add another flight at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Allegiant previously consolidated all its services in the region to Orlando Sanford International Airport in February 2011 after having started flights at MCO in 2010. The airline first started offering service in the region in Sanford in 2005 and is the largest commercial carrier there.

Read: ‘It is so ordered’: Florida Supreme Court affirms Markeith Loyd’s convictions, death sentence

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Orlando International Airport officials to share holiday travel predictions, advice for travelers Orlando International Airport officials will give an update Thursday on what is expected for holiday travel this year. (WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group