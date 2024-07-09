Altamonte Springs City Library to close permanently this fall

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — After 64 years of service, the Altamonte Springs City Library will close permanently at the end of September, the city announced Monday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“This decision was not made lightly,” a post to the city’s social media accounts said.

The announcement cites budget restraints, rising costs, and five surrounding Seminole County libraries as reasons for the closure.

READ: Hackers claim massive data heist of Florida Health Department system

“We have made the hard decision to close the doors and consolidate resources,” the announcement said. “We trust that the community’s needs will continue to be met through Seminole County’s public libraries.”

The library will close permanently on September 30.

The last day to check out materials is August 31, and the last day to return items is September 15.

READ: Pickleball Kingdom eyes Orlando for several clubs

The city said more details about the closure are to come.

For more information on the Seminole County Library System’s locations and hours, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group