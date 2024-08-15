Altamonte Springs man accused of producing, sharing child sex abuse material

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs man was arrested Wednesday, accused of creating and sharing content depicting the sexual abuse of young children.

According to a report from the Altamonte Springs Police Department, one of their officers took control of a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding image and video files showing children engaged in sexual conduct that were shared to a cloud-based storage provider for Verizon.

The tip described three digital files uploaded in January to a cloud account associated with the same phone number.

According to the report, one of the files was an approximately two-minute-long video compiled of other short videos showing multiple young girls between the ages of four and eight years old engaged in various sex acts with adult men and women.

The report says the second video, approximately four minutes long, showed a “visibly crying” and “extremely distraught” girl estimated to be approximately eight years old being forced by multiple women to perform sexual acts on a grown man. According to police, the video then shows another compilation of short videos depicting young boys and girls engaging in various sex acts.

According to the report, the third video showed an adult man and woman both engaged in sexual activity with an infant.

Investigators used law enforcement databases to trace the address associated with the cloud account to a home in Altamonte Springs and the person using it as 36-year-old Pedro Vazquez.

A search warrant executed on the cloud account revealed an additional 15 files of child sexual abuse material, including an apparently “self-produced” video showing Vazquez operating the camera and molesting a child estimated to be less than two years old.

According to police, investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday and found Vazquez there, who admitted that they would find more than 50 more files of child sex abuse material on his cell phone, which he described as “sick s–t.”

When shown a still image from the self-produced video, investigators say Vazquez acknowledged it was him and identified the young victim as someone who was known to him.

Police say they also found a video filmed from a “discrete” location showing a young girl in the process of undressing.

While at the scene, investigators say they collected three cell phones from Vazquez, which were all sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for forensic processing.

Based on the evidence collected, police found cause to arrest Vazquez on three counts of possession of child pornography, video voyeurism, sexual battery, and promotion of child pornography.

Vazquez is being held in the Seminole County jail on no bond.

