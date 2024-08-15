No injuries reported in Marion County convenience store fire overnight

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Marion County convenience store Wednesday evening.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews were called to reports of a business fire in the 9400 block of SE Maricfamp Road in Ocala at approximately 11:45 pm. Wednesday.

According to MCFR, a 911 caller reported seeing a convenience store on fire with flames coming from the building.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within two minutes of the initial call to find smoke and flames visible through the Marathon gas station storefront.

MCFR crews immediately deployed water hose lines and said they had the fire under control just over 10 minutes after they first arrived on the scene.

Additional units from Rolling Greens and Belleview also responded to assist with putting out the fire.

After searching the remains of the building, firefighters determined there was no one inside when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

