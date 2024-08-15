Lorincz’s defense attorneys continue their arguments today in the shooting death of AJ Owens

OCALA, Fla. — Susan Lorincz’s defense will continue to present their case to jurors Thursday morning.

Lorincz is accused of shooting and killing her neighbor, Ajike Owens, in June of last year.

Wednesday, the jury heard the suspect describe the shooting in her own words.

For an hour and 45 minutes, jurors watched a video of detectives interviewing Lorincz, who claimed she was in fear for her life when she shot Owens.

Lorincz told detectives she believed Owens was trying to break through her front door and repeatedly pounded on her door during a ten minute exchange before she decided to fire her gun.

During the interview, detectives repeatedly questioned Lorincz’s story and said Lorincz’s claims of Owens using death threats didn’t match audio recordings of the shooting.

Detectives also questioned Lorincz’s use of the words “reasonable” and “prudent” to justify herself in her interview.

Investigators pointed out those happen to be the exact words courts use to decide if Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law applies to a shooting.

During that interview, detectives questioned the timing of the whole incident, claiming Lorincz called 911 to report trespassing and then shot Owens just two minutes later.

Detectives question Lorincz’s actions prior to shooting (WFTV)

Lorincz’s defense attorneys called their first witness Wednesday and will continue with a defense expert witness Thursday.

Defense attorneys have yet to share whether Lorincz will take the stand in her defense.

It is also possible the defense could call Owens’ children to the stand.

The trial resumes Thursday at 9 a.m.

