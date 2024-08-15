TAVARES, Fla. — Seminole County native and founder of “Running 4 Heroes,” Zechariah Cartledge, made his 1,801st run Wednesday to honor Master Deputy Bradley Link.

The run took place at Tavares Middle School on Wednesday.

Agencies from Seminole and Lake Counties surrounded the track, flashing their lights from patrol vehicles in support of the teen.

Master Deputy Bradley Link was tragically killed on Aug. 2 in a violent ambush attack at a home in Eustis. He and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call in Eustis.

How to help Lake County deputies’ families following deadly ambush

Deputy Link was one of several who entered the home before being ambushed by suspects Julie Sulpizio, her husband, Michael Sulpizio, and two adult daughters.

Lake County Deputy Stefano Gargano and Deputy Harold Howell were both injured in the violent attack.

Deputy Howell attended the run but stood alongside, still in an arm sling and recovering from the attack.

Photos: Memorial service for Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link

Cartledge led the run/walk with both law enforcement running and driving behind him. Bagpipe musicians played as runners finished the four laps around the track.

Running 4 Heroes: Seminole County teen honors fallen Lake County deputy Seminole County native and founder of “Running 4 Heroes,” Zechariah Cartledge, made his 1,801st run Wednesday to honor Master Deputy Bradley Link. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

“These officers and firefighters in our communities are risking their own lives as a job to protect the area they serve,” said Cartledge.

Cartledge told WFTV he runs with the law enforcement flag in his hand the whole time as a symbol that the fallen is also running.

The mile run/walk ended with a ceremonial flag fold.

Full law enforcement honors for Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link

The flag held during the run was given to Master Deputy Link’s wife, along with a handwritten note.

“When a first responder passes away, the family has no time to prepare for that,” said Cartledge. “You know, the first two weeks is a very hard time. They never thought it would happen, and the family thought it would never happen. So, doing an event like this can show to them (that) it’s a lot of support here.”

Running 4 Heroes started with a young boy, an appreciation for first responders, and a mission to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.

Cartledge, who will be 16 soon, will make his final run with the organization on Dec. 30. After his birthday, he will be on the organization’s board and recruit more runners for the cause.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Memorial service for Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group