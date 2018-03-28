  • Altamonte Springs man shot at roofers after one looked at woman, police say

    By: Ty Russell

    Updated:

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police have arrested a man they said shot at a group of roofers.

    Police said Mariano Hernandez, 29, fired two shots at the roofers last Thursday. 

    The roofers told police Hernandez and a woman were arguing outside a building at the Ravens Crossing Apartments when a worker looked over at the two,

    They told police that Hernandez shouted at him to not look at the woman.

    The suspect is then accused of throwing a gas can at the crew, knocking down a ladder and then grabbing a gun and firing shots.

    Holes in building from gunshots at Ravens Crossings
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    Holes in building from gunshots at Ravens Crossings
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    “We are actually really grateful nobody was injured during this incident,” said police spokesperson Evelyn Estevez. 

    It's still unclear where Hernandez was hiding for days after taking off in a car following the shooting. 

    Hernandez is facing four attempted homicide charges, among others. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Altamonte Springs man shot at roofers after one looked at woman, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deliberations underway in trial of Pulse gunman's widow, Noor Salman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wildfire shuts down Interstate 95 near New Smyrna Beach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grandmother injured in Titusville drive-by shooting, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you