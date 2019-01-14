Altamonte Springs strip mall targeted in overnight break-ins, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Some Altamonte Springs business owners are cleaning up after a strip mall became the target of thieves.
Police said the burglars went to great lengths to break in and steal.
Related Headlines
Watch: Winter Park police investigate suspicious death of 65-year-old
Those crimes happened early Sunday morning at the Winn Dixie Plaza off West Town Parkway.
Police said the businesses burglarized were a Papa Johns, Planet Smoothie, Sport Clips and a sushi restaurant.
A manager at the sushi restaurant said he walked up to his storefront and found a mess.
Watch: Passengers return after norovirus outbreak sickens 475 on Oasis of the Seas
He said the glass was broken outside and the power was cut. He also said safes with cash inside were stolen.
Police have not named a suspect in the case and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}