Earth Day Tree planting event set for Orlando community

ORLANDO, Fla. — BLISS Health has partnered with BCF Azalea Park to organize an Earth Day tree-planting event dedicated to environmental health and community well-being.

Titled “Planting Wellbeing: Clean Air & Healthy Communities,” the event is scheduled for April 22 at 4 p.m. at BLISS Health on East Colonial Drive.

Volunteers and residents will help plant 17 trees around the facility, including 12 oaks and five fruit trees, such as papaya, mango, and avocado.

Organizers say the initiative aims to boost air quality, provide shade, lower urban heat, and create a greener environment for the neighborhood.

“Planting trees goes beyond environmental action; it’s about investing in our community’s health, resilience, and future,” said Dr. Roberto Ortiz, Medical Director at BLISS Health.

Officials say everyone in the community is welcome to join and participate in the Earth Day celebration.

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