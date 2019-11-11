  • Amazon warehouse evacuated in Orange County after fire in building, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Amazon warehouse in Orange County was evacuated Sunday evening after reports of a fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

    Firefighters responded to the warehouse on Boggy Creek Road just before 8 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the building.

    The location was evacuated and no injuries were reported, officials said.

    Firefighters said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

     

