Amazon warehouse evacuated in Orange County after fire in building, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Amazon warehouse in Orange County was evacuated Sunday evening after reports of a fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the warehouse on Boggy Creek Road just before 8 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the building.
The location was evacuated and no injuries were reported, officials said.
Firefighters said the cause of the incident is under investigation.
BOGGY CREEK RD. AMAZON WAREHOUSE SMOKE IN THE STRUCTURE WITH SPRINKLER ACTIVATITION. UNITS ON SCENE HAVE WATER ON THE FIRE. NO INJURIES REPORTED. BUILDING EVACUATED.
