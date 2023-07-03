Local

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing from Jacksonville

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Fernanda Arias The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Fernanda Arias, 12, was last seen Monday on Peach Drive in Jacksonville. Investigators believe she may have been kidnapped, according to the alert. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Fernanda Arias, 12, was last seen Monday on Peach Drive in Jacksonville. Investigators believe she may have been kidnapped, according to the alert.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Investigators said Fernanda may be with a man named Jorge Reyes, who is from Jacksonville, and that they may be traveling in a dark-colored, two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler.

If you see them, you are asked not to approach them and call 911 immediately.

Read: Police chief: Drug suspect shot, killed by officer in downtown Orlando

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read