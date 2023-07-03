Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Fernanda Arias, 12, was last seen Monday on Peach Drive in Jacksonville. Investigators believe she may have been kidnapped, according to the alert.

Investigators said Fernanda may be with a man named Jorge Reyes, who is from Jacksonville, and that they may be traveling in a dark-colored, two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler.

If you see them, you are asked not to approach them and call 911 immediately.

Missing Endangered Juvenile



On Monday, July 3, 2023, just before 3:00 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a missing and possibly endangered juvenile near the area of Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive. The juvenile left her residence in… pic.twitter.com/tnodBG6uIa — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 3, 2023

