AMBER Alert issued for missing teen in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, April 13, FDLE issued an AMBER Alert for Adriana Hernandez, which was issued in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

The report states that 15-year-old Hernandez was last seen on Tuesday, April 7, in the Milton area of Florida, specifically on the 6400 Block of Bruce Lane.

The report describes her as a White-Hispanic woman, possibly with reddish-brown hair. Hernandez has brown eyes, is just over five feet tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

The report suggests she may have traveled to Georgia. FDLE reports that, due to an ongoing investigation, this case has been upgraded to an AMBER Alert.

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