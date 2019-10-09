  • AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler could be with woman labeled 'abductor,' FDLE says

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Wednesday out of Orange County for 2-year-old Jenzell Cintron Perez, a news release said.

    Jenzell was last seen Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Conway Road in Orlando. He was wearing a diaper, authorities said.

    FDLE officials said Jenzell might be with Sugey Perez Diaz, 33, who was last seen wearing dark clothing. The pair could also be in the company of a man, who was seen wearing dark clothing, FDLE said.

     

    The boy's father, Juan Cintron, and his stepmother, Stephanie Maldonado, told Channel 9 Jenzell was taken at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, when Diaz, his biological mother, kicked in the back door.

    According to Maldonado, Perez threatened them with a gun.

     

    "(She said) if I moved, she will kill me," Maldonado said.

     

    Authorities have asked the public not to approach the trio and to call 911.

