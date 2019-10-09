AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler could be with woman labeled 'abductor,' FDLE says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Wednesday out of Orange County for 2-year-old Jenzell Cintron Perez, a news release said.
Jenzell was last seen Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Conway Road in Orlando. He was wearing a diaper, authorities said.
FDLE officials said Jenzell might be with Sugey Perez Diaz, 33, who was last seen wearing dark clothing. The pair could also be in the company of a man, who was seen wearing dark clothing, FDLE said.
The boy's father, Juan Cintron, and his stepmother, Stephanie Maldonado, told Channel 9 Jenzell was taken at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, when Diaz, his biological mother, kicked in the back door.
According to Maldonado, Perez threatened them with a gun.
"(She said) if I moved, she will kill me," Maldonado said.
Authorities have asked the public not to approach the trio and to call 911.
Florida AMBER Alert for Jenzell Cintron Perez, 2yo W/M, 3ft, 45lbs, brown hair/hazel eyes, last seen S Conway Rd, Orlando. May be w Sugey Perez Diaz. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. Orlando PD - (321) 235-5300 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/COWfbVGQBg
