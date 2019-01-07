Amendment 4 to give ex-felons ability to register to vote Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fl. - Many Floridians convicted of felonies are preparing for Tuesday, a day in which they'll officially be able to exercise their right to vote.
They were granted the right in November with the passing of Amendment 4. The amendment passed with 65 percent of the vote.
As many as 1.5 million people can register to vote once midnight hits Tuesday.
Desmond Meade has been preparing for the day for nearly a decade, as he spent 15 years in prison for having a gun as a felon with drug charges. Meade was later able to attend a community college before earning a law degree at Florida International University.
"We're looking to celebrate with our supervisors of election, in every single county of this state, as returning citizens from all walks of life, from all political persuasions, actually take that step to become full citizens again," said Meade.
Governor-elect Ron DeSantis said he wants lawmakers to take another look at the amendment in March.
